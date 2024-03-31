Following are the top stories at 5.30 pm: NATION DEL48 ELECTION-INDIA-RALLY-RAHUL **** PM Modi trying to do match-fixing in Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to do ''match-fixing'' in the Lok Sabha polls and asserted that if the BJP succeeds in its endeavours, the country's Constitution will be changed and people's rights taken away. **** DEL70 ELECTIONS-UP-MODI **** Country has only seen trailer of development, making roadmap for next five years: PM Modi at Meerut rally Meerut (UP): The 2024 Lok Sabha election is not just for making a government but to make a 'Viksit Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, asserting that people have only seen a ''trailer'' of development and his government was preparing the roadmap for next five years. **** DEL66 ELECTIONS-INDIA-RALLY-LEADERS **** INDIA bloc leaders assemble at Ramlila Maidan in solidarity with Kejriwal, Soren New Delhi: Top INDIA bloc leaders gathered at the Ramlila Maidan here on Sunday to express solidarity with arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, and urged people to vote out the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls to ''save democracy and the Constitution''. **** DEL8 BJP-INDIA BLOC RALLY **** Not 'save democracy' but 'save family', 'hide corruption' rally: BJP on Oppn meeting New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday slammed the opposition INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila ground here, saying it is not a ''save democracy'' meeting as projected but a ''save family'' and ''hide corruption'' rally. **** DEL30 DL-RALLY-KEJRIWAL-LD WIFE **** Tyranny won't work, can't keep Delhi CM behind bars for long: Sunita Kejriwal at INDIA bloc rally New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Tyranny won't work and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cannot be kept behind bars for long, said Sunita Kejriwal, reading out her husband's message from Enforcement Directorate custody at the INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao' rally here on Sunday. **** BOM11 ELECTIONS-GADKARI-INTERVIEW **** South will help reach Modi target of 370; BJP has highest TRP in country: Gadkari Nagpur: Avowing abiding confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of 370 seats, BJP leader Nitin Gadkari says the additional seats to its current strength of 288 will come from gains in southern India in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. By Vijay Joshi and Sagar Kulkarni **** CAL12 ELECTIONS-WB LD-MAMATA **** Challenge BJP to cross even 200 seats; won't allow CAA in Bengal: Mamata Krishnanagar (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday mocked the BJP-led NDA's target of winning 400-plus seats in the Lok Sabha polls and challenged the saffron party to win at least 200 constituencies. **** DEL13 PM-CONG-2NDLD KATCHATHEEVU **** Cong callously gave away Katchatheevu island, can't ever trust it: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cited a media report to assert that new facts reveal that the Congress ''callously'' gave away Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka. **** LEGAL LGD1 SC-GYANVAPI **** SC to hear on Apr 1 Gyanvapi committee's plea against allowing puja in cellar New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on April 1 a Gyanvapi mosque management committee's plea against an Allahabad High Court decision upholding a lower court's order allowing Hindu prayers in the southern cellar of the mosque. **** FOREIGN FGN11: UK-POLL-SURVEY ****Mega pre-election survey indicates even UK PM Rishi Sunak's seat at risk London: A new so-called mega poll released by a civil society campaign organisation indicates that the governing Conservative Party is in for a major drubbing in the general election expected later this year, with even British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's seat in North Yorkshire hanging in the balance.**** FGN10: UK-ROYALS-LD EASTER ****Smiling King Charles attends Easter Sunday service in Windsor London: A smiling King Charles III attended the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, marking the British monarch's first major public appearance since his cancer diagnosis was made public last month.**** FGN9: LANKA-WICKREMESINGHE-EASTER SUNDAY ****Sri Lanka allowed free and fair investigation into 2019 Easter Sunday bombings: President Wickremesinghe Colombo: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the government has allowed a free and fair investigation for the independent execution of justice in the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, as Christians across the country held the Easter Sunday services in a calm atmosphere but under tight security.****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)