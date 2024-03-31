Left Menu

Message of Lord Ram's life is power not permanent, arrogance gets shattered: Priyanka to PM

In a stinging attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Sunday said she would like to tell him that the message of Lord Rams life is that power is not permanent and arrogance gets shattered.In her remarks before reading out the INDIA blocs demands at a rally at the Ramlila Maidan here, Priyanka Gandhi said, I have been coming to the Ramlila Maidan since childhood.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 18:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In her remarks before reading out the INDIA bloc's demands at a rally at the Ramlila Maidan here, Priyanka Gandhi said, ''I have been coming to the Ramlila Maidan since childhood. Every year Ravan's effigy is burnt.'' ''When I was a kid, I used to come (here) with my grandmother Indira Gandhi Ji. She used to narrate Ram's 'jeevan gaatha' to me. Those in power today call themselves Ram bhakts. When I was sitting here, I thought that I should say something to them in this context,'' the Congress general secretary said.

Priyanka Gandhi said she thinks that those in power today are besotted with showoff and she wants to remind them of the thousands of years old tale and its message.

''When Lord Ram fought for truth, he did not have power, resources or even a chariot. Ravan had chariots, resources, army and golden Lanka but Lord Ram had truth, hope, belief, love, kindness, modesty, patience, courage and he had truth.

''I want to tell those in power and PM Narendra Modi that the message of Lord Ram's life is that power is not permanent, power comes and goes and arrogance gets shattered one day,'' Priyanka Gandhi said.

In a show of opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, INDIA bloc leaders came together at a 'Loktantra Bachao' rally at the Ramlila ground here on Sunday in the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal's arrest.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, and Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, among others, attended the rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

