Cong alleges secret CPI(M)-RSS pact behind acquittal of RSS workers; urges CM to reply

Congress on Sunday slammed the Left government over the recent acquittal of three RSS activists in a case relating to the murder of a madrassa teacher inside a mosque seven years ago and accused police and the prosecution of handling the case poorly.

The opposition party sought to know whether they were released due to a ''secret agreement'' between the right wing outfit and the Marxist party as part of the Lok Sabha polls.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan and KPCC acting president M M Hassan urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who handles the Home portfolio, to explain the circumstances that led to the acquittal of the RSS activists.

''The CM should react to the serious lapses made by police and the prosecution as the court itself made intense criticism against the investigation,'' Hassan said.

In a statement, he also asked whether the circumstances that led to the release of RSS activists happened due to a ''secret agreement'' between the right wing outfit and the Marxist party. Satheesan also made similar criticism against the police investigation and prosecution in the case and said they made serious lapses with the knowledge of the ruling leadership.

It was the responsibility of the police and prosecution to ensure maximum punishment for the accused in the brutal murder, he told reporters in Kasaragod.

He said the court itself observed in the verdict that the investigation carried out in the case was ''sub-standard and unilateral.'' The LoP further charged that a conspiracy had been hatched to protect the RSS workers allegedly involved in the crime.

In such a crucial case, the government withdrew from ensuring punishment to the accused and the higher-ups were also responsible for that, Satheesan alleged.

A court on Saturday acquitted three RSS activists in a case relating to the murder of a madrassa teacher inside a mosque in the district in 2017.

Kasaragod Principal Sessions Court Judge K K Balakrishnan acquitted Akhilesh, Nidhin, and Ajesh, all three residents of Kelugude, in the case.

The accused spent seven years in jail without bail.

Mohammed Riyas Maulavi, a 34-year-old muezzin (a person who proclaims the Islamic call to prayer) and madrassa teacher from nearby Choori, was found murdered in his room in the mosque on March 20, 2017.

His throat was allegedly slit by a gang which had entered the compound of Muhayuddin Juma masjid of Choori.

The court in its order said the prosecution was not able to prove the accused had any kind of enmity with the Muslim community.

