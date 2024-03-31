"If BJP wins these match fixed elections...country will be on fire": Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party wins the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and tries to change the Constitution, then the whole nation will be set on fire. Addressing the public at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, Rahul Gandhi said, "If the BJP wins these match-fixed elections, and changes the Constitution, the whole country will be on fire. Remember this."

Rahul Gandhi further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to fix the elections in his favour. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to do match fixing in these elections. Without EVMs, match-fixing, social media, and pressurizing the press, they cannot win more than 180 seats," Wayanad MP said.

He further said that the Constitution will cease to exist if the BJP registers victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. "The day this match fixing becomes successful, our Constitution will cease to exist right there. These are not ordinary elections. These elections are to save the future of India, and the rights of farmers. The whole country knows match fixing is going on," he said.

Earlier today, INDIA alliance leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, J-K NC leader Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Jharkhand CM Champai Soren and other leaders, attended the INDIA bloc rally in Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. Displaying a show of strength at the capital's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, Opposition leaders staged a protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann said that the BJP government can arrest Arvind Kejriwal, but not his "ideology." "You can arrest Arvind Kejriwal, but how will you arrest his ideology. In which jail will you send the lakhs of Kejriwals that are born in India. Arvind Kejriwal is not a person, Arvind Kejriwal is the name of an ideology... Today, the INDIA Alliance is together. But they don't want us to be together," Punjab CM said.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren attacked the Modi government and said that it did not like the upliftment of the backward classes and communities that Hemant Soren did in Jharkhand. "The reason why Hemant Soren has been arrested, there is no mention of that land anywhere in any books. BJP did not like the upliftment of the backwards classes and communities that Hemant Soren did in Jharkhand. This is the fight our ancestors also fought in Jharkhand. We are one. We will not let the ideology of BJP thrive in Jharkhand as well as the country," Soren said.

Likening the BJP and RSS with "poison," Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday attacked the BJP-led government, saying this is the time to decide whether we want "democracy or dictatorship." "You have to decide if you want democracy or dictatorship... Those who support dictatorship need to be kicked out of the country. The BJP and RSS are like poison. You will die even if you taste poison," Kharge said. (ANI)

