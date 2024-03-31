Left Menu

LS polls: Amit Shah holds road show in Rajasthan's Sikar

Shah was accompanied by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and party candidate and two-time MP Swami Sumedhanand.Shah reached Jaipur and held a meeting of party leaders from five Lok Sabha constituencies of Dausa, Karauli-Dholpur, Nagaur, Churu and Jhunjhunu before going to Sikar for the road show.Shah, CM Sharma and Sumedhanand held the road show in an open vehicle.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-03-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 19:08 IST
LS polls: Amit Shah holds road show in Rajasthan's Sikar
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday conducted a massive road show in Sikar Lok Sabha constituency, campaigning for the BJP candidate from the seat. Shah was accompanied by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and party candidate and two-time MP Swami Sumedhanand.

Shah reached Jaipur and held a meeting of party leaders from five Lok Sabha constituencies of Dausa, Karauli-Dholpur, Nagaur, Churu and Jhunjhunu before going to Sikar for the road show.

Shah, CM Sharma and Sumedhanand held the road show in an open vehicle. The road show began from Shree Kalyan temple and passed through New Dujod Gate, Ghantaghar, Jat Bazaar and culminated at Tapriya Bagichi, covering a distance of around two kilometres in over an hour.

People showered flowers at the vehicle during the road show and raised slogans in support of the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders. Shah also greeted people and waved at them during the road show that attracted a huge crowd.

In the general elections, the main opposition Congress has tied up with the CPI(M) in Rajasthan. Under the alliance, the CPI(M) has fielded former MLA Amraram from the Jat-dominated Sikar seat.

Sikar is also the hometown of Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, whose assembly constituency, Laxmangarh, falls under the Sikar Lok Sabha constituency.

Of the eight assembly segments under Sikar Lok Sabha constituency, five are held by the Congress and three by the BJP.

Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26, and Sikar is among 12 seats where elections will be held in the first phase on April 19.

The other Lok Sabha constituencies which will go to polls in the first phase are Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur.

The remaining 13 seats of Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024