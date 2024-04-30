Soccer agent cleared of sending threatening email to Chelsea director over Zouma fee
Football agent Saif Rubie has been found not guilty of demanding a six-figure commission for the transfer of French defender Kurt Zouma from Chelsea to West Ham United, British media reported on Monday. "I’m relieved, my life has been hell for the last two years so I’m glad this chapter is over," Rubie told Sky Sports News.
Football agent Saif Rubie has been found not guilty of demanding a six-figure commission for the transfer of French defender Kurt Zouma from Chelsea to West Ham United, British media reported on Monday. Rubie was on trial over an email sent to Chelsea's former director of football Marina Granovskaia in May 2022 allegedly demanding 300,000 pounds ($375,720) commission for the transfer of Zouma a year earlier.
The 45-year-old was cleared of the charges on Monday at Southwark crown court. "I'm relieved, my life has been hell for the last two years so I'm glad this chapter is over," Rubie told Sky Sports News. "It's been horrible to have been accused of something you didn't do and for it to have got this far.
"Anything in relation to what was going on is now in the hands of my lawyers going forward." ($1 = 0.7985 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Firing outside Salman Khan's residence: Probe transferred to Mumbai Police Crime Branch
Yechury raises concerns with Election Commission over Income Tax notice to Thrissur CPI(M) committee
Abortions in first 12 weeks should be legal in Germany, commission says
Anger against DMK is transferring to BJP, in a positive way: PM Modi
SKM slams BJP for not mentioning MSP at Swaminathan Commission formula in manifesto