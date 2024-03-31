Left Menu

Israeli prime minister to be fully sedated to undergo surgery for hernia

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 19:44 IST
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo surgery on Sunday for a hernia his doctors have discovered, a statement from his office said.

The prime minister will be fully sedated after his doctors discovered the hernia "during a routine examination". "During this time, Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin will serve as acting prime minister," the statement said.

Last year, the 74-year-old underwent surgery to have a pacemaker implanted.

