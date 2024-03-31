PM Modi does not just weave dreams, but he weaves reality: Adityanath at Meerut rally

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asserted the ''country believes in (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's guarantees'', and said that people choose him again and again because he does not just weave dreams, but he weaves reality.

Addressing a rally in Meerut, which was also addressed by PM Modi, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, ''This country believes in Modi's guarantees. Modi's guarantee means PM Kisan Samman Nidhi for 12 crore farmers, housing for four crore poor, LPG cylinder in the houses of 10 crore poor, toilet facilities in the houses of 12 crore, free ration to 80 crore poor, health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh for 60 crore poor. ''Because of Modi's guarantee, this country is speaking in one voice - 'phir ek baar Modi sarkaar' (once again Modi government). This is Modi's guarantee. He does what he says. UP has faith in Modi's guarantee and India has faith in it, because Modi does not just weave dreams, he weaves reality, that is why people choose Modi ji again and again,'' Adityanath said.

Terming the election as that of family first versus the nation first, Adityanath said, ''This election is not just an election, but to once again show the right place to those people who have worked to tear the social fabric. This election is family first versus the nation first, mafia raj versus law raj, corruption versus zero tolerance (to corruption), appeasement versus sabka saath-sabka vikaas, family of selfishness versus Modi's family, and casteism versus poor's welfare.'' On one hand, there is a government that works for development, while on the other hand, there are people of the ''naapaak gathbandhan'' (unholy alliance) who are creating confusion, he said as he sought votes for BJP candidates Arun Govil (Meerut), Pradeep Chaudhary (Kairana), Sanjeev Balyan (Muzaffarnagar), NDA candidates Chandan Chauhan (of RLD from Bijnor) and Rajkumar Sangwan (of RLD from Baghpat). We have to decide whether we want curfew or Kanwar Yatra, he said.

The UP chief minister went on to say that there has been a lot of change in the area in 10 years.

''During the time of the Congress and SP governments, this area faced the tortures of riot policy and curfew. Whenever there is an attempt to divide the society on the basis of caste and dynasty, rioters will take advantage of it and not only attack the livelihoods or the safety of daughters and businessmen, but will also try to hinder development,'' he said.

He also said that it is an honour for the farmers that former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, the messiah of the farmers, was awarded the 'Bharat Ratna'. The farmers of the state and the country express their gratitude to the prime minister for this, Adityanath added.

He said that after 2014, PM Modi changed the destiny and picture of the country and showed a ''new India''. By removing the obstacles, which were hindering the development of UP, he has given leadership and guidance to UP and has presented a new Uttar Pradesh of new India, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)