LS polls: Jayant Chaudhary lauds PM Modi, exudes confidence about NDA crossing 400-mark

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president and Rajya Sabha MP Jayant Chaudhary shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday and showered praises on him.

He said that former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh would not have received the Bharat Ratna had Modi not been the country's prime minister.

Prime Minister Modi launched the Lok Sabha elections campaign by addressing a rally in Meerut along with the constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), in which the RLD chief also participated.

Earlier this month, the RLD separated from the 'INDIA' bloc, an alliance of the opposition parties and became a part of the BJP-led NDA.

The NDA has supported RLD candidates in Baghpat and Bijnor Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh.

The RLD chief said that Chaudhary Charan Singh considered Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as his ideal. He (Charan Singh) did not like corruption. Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also fighting against corruption, Chaudhary said.

Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi used to say that the government sends one rupee and 15 paise reaches the people. But today in Modi's government, the benefit goes directly into the beneficiary's account. In this way, the Modi government is showing the end of corruption, he added.

The RLD chief said that corruption always comes from top to bottom, adding corruption cannot end in the country as long as the nation's supreme leader remains corrupt.

While narrating an anecdote about his grandfather and former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, he targeted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal without naming him.

Chaudhary said that today people want to enjoy the pleasures of power even (when they are) behind bars.

But Chaudhary Charan Singh did not even use the government vehicle after leaving the post of minister, he added.

The RLD chief said that he has come to the people with expectations and added the figure of 400 has to be crossed this time.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi addressed Chaudhary as his 'chhota bhai' (younger brother).

