Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm: NATION DEL84 ELECTION-INDIA-RALLY-LD RAHUL **** PM Modi trying to do match-fixing in polls, BJP will change Constitution if it wins: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to do ''match-fixing'' in the Lok Sabha polls and asserted that if the BJP wins the election through this endeavour and changes the Constitution, then the whole country would be ''finished''. **** DEL95 ELECTIONS-RALLY-LD KHARGE **** RSS-BJP like poison, oppn must unite against them: Mallikarjun Kharge ar Ramlila Maidan New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday described the RSS-BJP combine as a ''poison'' that has ''destroyed'' the country, and called on all opposition parties to unite to defeat the ruling party in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. **** DEL94 ELECTIONS-UP-2NDLD MODI **** Fighting big battle against corrupt, won't be intimidated by attacks: PM hits out at INDIA bloc at Meerut rally Meerut (UP): Alleging that the opposition INDIA bloc wanted to protect the corrupt, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that he will not stop his fight against corruption despite their attacks on him and those who looted the country will face action irrespective of their status. **** DEL30 DL-RALLY-KEJRIWAL-LD WIFE **** Tyranny won't work, can't keep Delhi CM behind bars for long: Sunita Kejriwal at INDIA bloc rally New Delhi: Tyranny won't work and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cannot be kept behind bars for long, said Sunita Kejriwal, reading out her husband's message from Enforcement Directorate custody at the INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao' rally here on Sunday. **** DEL85 LD KATCHATHEEVU **** PM Modi leads BJP's attack on Congress over Katchatheevu issue, Kharge calls it poll 'desperation' New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led a BJP charge against the Congress for ''callously'' giving away Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka, slamming it as yet another ''anti-national'' act of the party for which the country is still paying the price. **** DEL87 BJP-LD INDIA BLOC RALLY **** Not 'save democracy' but 'save family', 'hide corruption' rally: BJP on Oppn meeting New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday slammed the opposition INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Ground here, saying it was not a ''save democracy'' meeting as projected but a ''save family'' and ''hide corruption'' rally. **** BOM11 ELECTIONS-GADKARI-INTERVIEW **** South will help reach Modi target of 370; BJP has highest TRP in country: Gadkari Nagpur, Mar 31 (PTI) Avowing abiding confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of 370 seats, BJP leader Nitin Gadkari says the additional seats to its current strength of 288 will come from gains in southern India in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. By Vijay Joshi and Sagar Kulkarni **** DEL91 CONG-PM-ADVANI **** 'Gravest disrespect' to President: Cong slams PM Modi for not standing during Bharat Ratna ceremony New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had committed ''gravest disrespect'' to President Droupadi Murmu by not standing up while she was presenting Bharat Ratna to BJP veteran L K Advani. **** CAL24 ELECTIONS-WB-2NDLD-MAMATA **** Mamata challenges BJP to win 200 seats; vows not to allow CAA implementation in Bengal Krishnanagar (WB): Mocking the BJP's ambition to secure over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday challenged the saffron party to win 200 constituencies, while reiterating that she will not allow the implementation of CAA in the state. **** BOM27 ELECTIONS-MH-LD-SULE-BJP **** Battle for Baramati a BJP ploy to 'finish off' Sharad Pawar: Supriya Sule Pune: Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule claimed on Sunday the fight between her and her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar in Baramati constituency is a design of the BJP to politically finish off NCP founder Sharad Pawar. **** LEGAL LGD1 SC-GYANVAPI **** SC to hear on Apr 1 Gyanvapi committee's plea against allowing puja in cellar New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on April 1 a Gyanvapi mosque management committee's plea against an Allahabad High Court decision upholding a lower court's order allowing Hindu prayers in the southern cellar of the mosque. **** FOREIGN FGN18: PAK-TERRORISM-ANALYST **** Some Chinese workers planning to leave Pakistan over security reasons: analyst Islamabad: The recent deadly attack on Chinese workers in Pakistan has shaken their confidence and some of them are planning to leave the country over security reasons, according to a security analyst. **** FGN9: LANKA-WICKREMESINGHE-EASTER SUNDAY **** Sri Lanka allowed free and fair investigation into 2019 Easter Sunday bombings: President Wickremesinghe Colombo: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the government has allowed a free and fair investigation for the independent execution of justice in the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, as Christians across the country held the Easter Sunday services in a calm atmosphere but under tight security. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)