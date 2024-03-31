Turkey opposition leads in Istanbul local vote, initial results show
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 31-03-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 22:03 IST
Ekrem Imamoglu, incumbent mayor and the candidate from Turkey's main opposition party CHP, was leading in mayoral elections in the country's largest city Istanbul, NTV and other broadcasters said on Sunday based on partial official vote counts.
NTV said Imamoglu had 49.09% with 3.67% of ballot boxes opened. Murat Kurum, the candidate from President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party, which rules nationally, had 42.83%.
