"Electoral bonds, the biggest fraud and conspiracy in world": TMC's Shatrughan Sinha

Terming the electoral bonds as the biggest fraud, Trinamool Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday said that it reflects the conspiracy not only in India but in the world. Addressing the RC Karmi Sabha in Asansol today, Shatrughan said that even Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's husband has said that electoral bonds is the biggest fraud.

"Our BJP friends are very frustrated. They don't understand what to say. Introduce a new 'Jumla' and say that it is a guarantee. Has the previous guarantees been fulfilled? Just before the elections, the Supreme Court called electoral bonds unconstitutional. Even companies whose profit is Rs 100 have donated more than Rs 1,000," he said. "Chanda Do, Dhanda lo," he alleged.

Further, the TMC leader pointed out that to divert the attention of the public from the issue, Centre is making efforts to trap people. "Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaram's husband, who is a scholar, has also said that this Electoral Bonds scam is the biggest fraud and conspiracy. To avoid these issues, they sometimes put leaders like Hemant Soren in jail. Efforts are being made to trap people. They want that people's attention should not go on electoral bonds," Sinha said.

Earlier, the Election Commission published the complete electoral bond data submitted by the State Bank of India on the orders of the Supreme Court. The fresh data included alpha-numeric numbers that can help match the purchasers of the bonds with the political parties that encashed them.

The two sets of data--552 pages of details of redemption by political parties and 386 pages of details of donors--cover electoral bonds purchased and redeemed from April 2019 until January 2024. The State Bank of India was the only bank authorised to sell and redeem the bonds, which were first issued in March 2018 and were being sold until being declared null and void by the top court last month. (ANI)

