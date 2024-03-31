Left Menu

"Electoral bonds, the biggest fraud and conspiracy in world": TMC's Shatrughan Sinha

Terming the electoral bonds as the biggest fraud, Trinamool Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday said that it reflects the conspiracy not only in India but in the world.

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 22:34 IST
"Electoral bonds, the biggest fraud and conspiracy in world": TMC's Shatrughan Sinha
TMC leader Shatrughan Sinha. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Terming the electoral bonds as the biggest fraud, Trinamool Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday said that it reflects the conspiracy not only in India but in the world. Addressing the RC Karmi Sabha in Asansol today, Shatrughan said that even Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's husband has said that electoral bonds is the biggest fraud.

"Our BJP friends are very frustrated. They don't understand what to say. Introduce a new 'Jumla' and say that it is a guarantee. Has the previous guarantees been fulfilled? Just before the elections, the Supreme Court called electoral bonds unconstitutional. Even companies whose profit is Rs 100 have donated more than Rs 1,000," he said. "Chanda Do, Dhanda lo," he alleged.

Further, the TMC leader pointed out that to divert the attention of the public from the issue, Centre is making efforts to trap people. "Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaram's husband, who is a scholar, has also said that this Electoral Bonds scam is the biggest fraud and conspiracy. To avoid these issues, they sometimes put leaders like Hemant Soren in jail. Efforts are being made to trap people. They want that people's attention should not go on electoral bonds," Sinha said.

Earlier, the Election Commission published the complete electoral bond data submitted by the State Bank of India on the orders of the Supreme Court. The fresh data included alpha-numeric numbers that can help match the purchasers of the bonds with the political parties that encashed them.

The two sets of data--552 pages of details of redemption by political parties and 386 pages of details of donors--cover electoral bonds purchased and redeemed from April 2019 until January 2024. The State Bank of India was the only bank authorised to sell and redeem the bonds, which were first issued in March 2018 and were being sold until being declared null and void by the top court last month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024