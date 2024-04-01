MP CM Yadav seeks apology from MP Nakul Nath for ‘traitor’ comment for Cong turncoat

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has sought an apology from sitting MP and Congress nominee from Chhindwara Nakul Nath for his comment on Amarwara MLA Kamlesh Shah, who recently joined the BJP.

Addressing a rally in the Chhindwara constituency on Saturday, Nath had termed Shah a "gaddar" (traitor).

Reacting to Nath's statement, CM Yadav said that unfortunately, the Congress leaders are pushing their sons to become leaders.

In a post on X, Yadav said it was not proper on the part of Nath, the son of Congress veteran Kamal Nath, to call Shah, a Gond tribal leader, a traitor.

Nath should seek apology from the entire tribal community for his comment, he said.

Shah, a trusted lieutenant of Kamal Nath, switched over from Congress to the BJP earlier this week.

During a public meeting at Chhindi village in Amarwada assembly segment, Nakul Nath had told a gathering that tribal people are generally simple and modest.

But the legislator elected by the people of Amarwada turned-out to be a "traitor", he said.

Nakul Nath was the only Congress leader who won a Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh in 2019. Of the 29 seats in the state, the BJP had won 28 then.

Lok Sabha elections in MP will be held in four phases between April 19 and May 13 and votes will be counted on June 4. Chhindwara will go to polls in the first phase on April 19.

