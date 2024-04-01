Left Menu

Officials destroyed posters of Kottayam BDJS candidate, alleges NDA

The BJP-led NDA filed a complaint in Kottayam against government officers who damaged posters of their candidate Thushar Velappally. The posters allegedly displayed an election symbol that had not been officially allocated. Velappally, from BDJS, is contesting against Thomas Chazhikadan and Francis George in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Kerala.

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 01-04-2024 08:29 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 08:29 IST
In a complaint to the Kerala Chief Election Officer, the BJP-led NDA said that certain government officers had allegedly damaged posters and banners of its candidate Thushar Velappally in the Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency.

The complaint lodged by the district chairman of the NDA on Sunday alleged that certain officials damaged posters of their candidate stating it had displayed an election symbol that had not yet been officially allocated to the candidate.

Vellappally, chief of Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), an ally of the BJP-led front, is contesting from the Kottayam seat against LDF's Thomas Chazhikadan and UDF's Francis George in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The complaint claimed that the election symbol pot was allocated by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 23 and the order had been submitted to the Chief Election Officer.

The NDA sought action against the government officials who damaged the posters and banners of its candidate.

Lok Sabha polls in Kerala will be held on April 26 and the results will be out on June 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

