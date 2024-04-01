Israel's Netanyahu to be released from hospital on Tuesday, his office says
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 01-04-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 19:51 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be released from hospital on Tuesday afternoon after a hernia procedure, a statement from his office said, citing advice from his doctors.
"The prime minister is feeling very well, and he continues to carry out his daily routine from the hospital," it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli
- Benjamin Netanyahu
Advertisement