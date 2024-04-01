Haryana CM Saini slams INDIA bloc, calls it 'thagbandhan'

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday slammed the opposition INDIA bloc, calling the alliance a ''thagbandhan'', or a coming together of crooks, and alleged their fight is to ''save the corrupt''.

These days the opposition parties have made it a fashion of presenting corruption as some medal, the BJP leader said.

Further targeting the INDIA bloc, Saini said their fight is not of any vision or any concern for the country's development but their fight is how to save the corrupt.

Calling the alliance as ''thagbandhan'', he alleged the job of its leaders is to lie every day and abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Saini lambasted the INDIA bloc leaders a day after they held a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

Notably, top leaders of the INDIA bloc on Sunday exhorted people to defeat the BJP to save democracy and the Constitution, and alleged that the opposition has been deprived of a level playing field in the Lok Sabha elections due to the government's ''dictatorial'' actions.

Coming together at the 'Loktantra Bachao' (Save Democracy) rally at the Ramlila Maidan, the first such show of strength by the opposition after the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls, the leaders of 18 major parties slammed the arrests of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and gave a fervent call to the alliance partners to unite in national interest.

Addressing the media at the BJP office here, Saini said the entire country has seen the scene of ''bhrashtachar ke bhaichare' (brotherhood of corruption) at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

They targeted the Modi government, said Saini, adding that the entire country saw how the leaders of ''ghamandiya gathbandhan'' (arrogant alliance) justified their corruption.

''It seems that it was a 'baraat of ghotalebaazon' (gathering of scamsters),'' alleged Saini.

''They indulge in corruption every day and at the same time, they also want no action against them,'' he said pointing towards the INDIA bloc leaders.

''This 'gathbandhan is a 'thagbandhan'. The entire country has seen it,'' he said.

Taking on the INDIA bloc, Saini said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was holding the rally against Kejriwal's arrest while the Congress was insisting that it was not a rally for a particular person.

The chief minister said the Congress and the AAP are ''hand-in-glove'' in Delhi but contesting against each other in Punjab.

''What is the job of this 'ghamandiya gathbandhan'? Its job is to loot as much as possible, lie every day, abuse Modi ji, defame the country, abuse the Hindu religion, indulge in scams and if the investigative agencies give them notice, ignore them,'' he said.

Saini said that when they are reprimanded by a court, they play a ''victim card'', calling it a danger to democracy and mislead people.

He took on several parties of the INDIA alliance including the AAP and the Samajwadi Party, saying once these very outfits used to talk of keeping Congress at bay, but now they have joined hands.

He also lashed out at many leaders of this alliance over ''parivarvaad''.

The chief minister said the INDIA bloc constituents are silent on Sandeshkhali incident in West Bengal.

They are silent on their scams, but raise fingers when punished for their deeds, he added.

Saini pointed to many AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and now Kejriwal, being put behind bars over alleged wrongdoings.

Kejriwal is on remand on a court order. Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren is also behind bars.

Is INDIA alliance holding rally against the court, he said about yesterday's rally.

They shout even when matters are in court, he said.

The chief minister said the country has seen who all were present in yesterday's rally.

''Congress, during whose time numerous scams took place... Aam Aadmi Party--the leader of that party Kejriwal is clinging to chair despite serious charges..Kejriwal used to once say first resignation then investigation,'' Saini said.

''Now, forget resignation, what we recently saw how he did not even join the investigation even after repeated summons (by the ED),'' he added.

Meanwhile, Saini said Prime Minister Modi is concerned about the country's development.

The chief minister said the works done by the Modi government for the poor, women, farmers and youth is praiseworthy.

Saini exuded confidence that the BJP will all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana this time too like in 2019.

When asked that the BJP often targets the Congress over corruption, but many people from the grand old party have recently joined the saffron outfit, Saini said there are good people in other parties too.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)