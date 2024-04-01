Left Menu

Lok Sabha elections: Congress to release manifesto on April 5; hold mega rallies in Hyderabad, Jaipur

The Congress will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on April 5 at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in New Delhi, announced the party's General Secretary KC Venugopal on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 01-04-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 20:48 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Congress will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on April 5 at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in New Delhi, announced the party's General Secretary KC Venugopal on Monday. In a post on X, the Congress General Secretary said that after vast deliberations with people from across the country, the Congress will be releasing its vision document, the manifesto.

"After vast deliberations with people from across the country, the Congress will be releasing its vision document, the Manifesto, on 5th April at AICC HQ," Venugopal posted on X. He also announced that the party will hold two subsequent mega rallies in Jaipur and Hyderabad on April 6.

"Subsequently, we will hold two Mega Rallies on 6th April - in Jaipur and Hyderabad!" he added. "In Jaipur, INC President Mallikarjun @kharge ji, CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, Sh. @RahulGandhi ji and Smt. @priyankagandhi ji will be launching the manifesto addressing the Mega Rallies Rahul ji will also be addressing the Manifesto launch mega rally in Hyderabad!" the Congress General Secretary said.

The Congress General Secretary further reaffirmed the grand old party's focus on welfare and their 'pro-development vision.' "Our focus has always been on giving the country a welfare-oriented, pro-development vision and that will be presented to the people for this election as well!" he said.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19, with counting to be held on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

