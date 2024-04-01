Left Menu

"They are in the right place," says Jharkhand BJP chief on arrest of AAP leaders, Hemant Soren

Taking a sharp jibe at jailed Aam Aadmi Party leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi said all are in the right place.

ANI | Updated: 01-04-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 20:57 IST
Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India

Taking a jibe at jailed leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain and Hemant Soren, Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi said they are all in the right place. Marandi claimed that these leaders are not abiding by the law, which paved their way to jail.

"When a person doesn't follow the law, he ends up at a place where people like Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain and Hemant Soren went. These people are in the right place," said Marandi. "In the name of democracy, making fun of democracy is not right and this will never be acceptable to the people of the country. They repeatedly argue that the Constitution and democracy have to be saved. But in reality, listening to these people, it seems that they have made democracy a thing of their pocket. In democracy, law is equal for everyone, whether it is a common man or a special person," he added further.

Marandi further claimed that investigating agencies have become fearless and independent under the regime of PM Modi as they are given open hand to take action. "In the last 10 years, ED has seized assets worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore. This is why people are worried. The agencies were hesitant to reach the influential people of the country, but under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, all the agencies were given exemption and since then, agencies have been working fearlessly, leaving the leaders of the India Alliance troubled," said Marandi.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged excise policy case and has spent 10 days in ED custody, after court direction. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party workers held a protest outside Tihar Jail on Monday over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case. Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent the AAP supremo to judicial custody till April 15.

Hemant Soren was arrested on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

