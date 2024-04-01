Madrassa teacher murder case: Kerala CM says his govt committed to ensuring punishment for killers

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said his government is committed to ensuring that due punishment is given to the killers of Mohammed Riyas Moulavi, a Madrassa teacher who was found murdered inside a mosque in Kasaragod seven years ago.

All possibilities under the law would be explored to ensure punishment for the perpetrators, he said.

The practice of killing people in the name of religious hatred must be stopped at any cost and the government is taking all steps in this regard, he said at a press conference here.

The chief minister also rejected opposition criticism against his government over the recent acquittal of RSS activists in the sensational case and said the police and the prosecution maintained ''transparency and absolute honesty'' throughout the investigation and trial. ''Even the family of the deceased Moulavi had mentioned their sincerity and dedication in the case on many occasions,'' he said.

Vijayan added that there was no negligence or delay in the investigation or in the conduct of the case.

A court in Kasaragod on Saturday acquitted three RSS activists in the case, saying the prosecution was not able to prove that the accused had any kind of enmity with the Muslim community.

Despite all the evidence, scientific results and statements of witnesses, the verdict in the case didn't uphold the findings of the prosecution, which has triggered shock in society, Vijayan said.

''The government is committed to ensuring that the killers of Riyas Moulavi get the punishment they deserve. All possibilities of law would be explored for that. Steps have already been initiated in this regard,'' the chief minister said.

He further said that from the day of their arrest, the accused persons had to spend seven years and seven days in jail as trial prisoners.

Though they tried for bail several times, it was denied to them due to the strict stance of the government, Vijayan explained.

The investigation team submitted the chargesheet on the 85th day of the crime, he added.

When reporters asked why the accused had not been charged under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act), the chief minister said the investigators slapped Section 153 A of the Indian Penal Code.

It (Sec 153 A) was imposed for creating riots by promoting enmity between different groups, he added.

Vijayan came out with an explanation a day after the opposition Congress slammed the Left government over the acquittal of three RSS activists in the sensational murder case.

Accusing the police and the prosecution of handling the case poorly, the opposition party on Sunday sought to know if they were released as part of a ''secret agreement'' between the RSS and CPI(M) for the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress on Monday continued to criticise the government over the acquittal of the accused in the case and reiterated the allegation that it was part of a ''secret pact'' between the CPI(M) and the BJP.

In a press meet here, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan alleged that the prosecution and the police colluded to pave way for the acquittal of the accused.

He criticised the CM for stating that the police investigated the case in a remarkable way.

The Congress leader also said the justification given by the CM for not slapping UAPA against the RSS activists was ''hypocrisy''.

Mohammed Riyas Maulavi, a 34-year-old muezzin (a person who proclaims the Islamic call to prayer) and a madrassa teacher from Choori near Kasaragod, was found murdered in his room in the mosque on March 20, 2017. His throat was allegedly slit by a gang which had entered the compound of Muhayuddin Juma masjid of Choori.

Kasaragod Principal Sessions Court Judge K K Balakrishnan acquitted Akhilesh, Nidhin, and Ajesh, all three residents of Kelugude, in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)