Punjab BJP leader Grewal slams INDIA bloc day after 'Loktantra Bachao' rally

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-04-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 22:40 IST
Punjab BJP leader Harjeet Singh Grewal on Monday slammed the opposition INDIA bloc, saying that its leaders projecting themselves in a rally in Delhi as honest is nothing but a ''soap opera orchestrated by politicians mired in corruption.'' His statement came a day after the INDIA bloc held a rally at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

The top leaders of the INDIA bloc on Sunday had exhorted the people to defeat the BJP to save democracy and the Constitution and alleged that the opposition has been deprived of a level-playing field in the Lok Sabha elections due to the government's ''dictatorial'' actions.

Coming together at the 'Loktantra Bachao' (Save Democracy) rally at the Ramlila Maidan, the first such show of strength by the opposition after the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, the leaders of 18 major parties slammed the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and gave a call to the alliance partners to unite in national interest.

Punjab BJP leader and national executive member Grewal on Monday alleged that the members of the INDIA bloc are a ''motley crowd of political outfits who, fearing action against them for their nefarious corrupt practices, have got together to save themselves. ''However, the BJP will not spare anyone who has looted our country and countrymen,'' he further said.

AAP claimed that this rally in Delhi was to protest the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but the Congress has ''rebutted'' it, he said.

The alliance has ''deep-rooted mistrust'' as in Delhi, AAP has a seat-sharing formula with the Congress but in Punjab both are at ''loggerheads'', he said.

''The situation in other states is similar as in Bihar, the RJD has already announced its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. In West Bengal, (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee has no truck with the alliance. In Maharashtra, candidates by Uddhav Thackeray have been announced. In Uttar Pradesh, the position of the Congress is dismal and it will be routed,'' he said.

The AAP which claims to be the most honest has lost its holier than thou reputation as most of its prominent leaders are sitting behind bars due to corruption scandals, he said. Unfortunately, AAP which claimed to give better education, free power, water and dispensaries did not refrain from indulging in corruption in these institutions also, alleged Grewal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

