"Inspired by dynamism of PM Modi," BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty joins BJP

Kendrapara Lok Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty, who resigned from BJD, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday and said that he was deeply inspired by the "dynamism" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | Updated: 01-04-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 22:51 IST
Kendrapara Lok Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kendrapara Lok Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty, who resigned from BJD, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday and said that he was deeply inspired by the "dynamism" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I have no complaint against my leader. The reason why I joined the BJP is because of the pace at which our country is developing. Efforts are being made to make India the number one country in the world. I am deeply inspired by the dynamism that our Prime Minister carries and the bold steps that he takes... I considered my leader as a fatherly figure and he will always remain so," Mohanty said.

He further said that he had his own reasons for switching parties, which he did not wish to share. Mohanty's joining comes after Bhartruhari Mahtab quit the regional party ahead of the 2024 general elections and joined the BJP.

Earlier on March 28, former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs Bhartruhari Mahtab and Sidhant Mohapatra joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the national capital. Six-time Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, who recently resigned from the BJD and has been representing the Cuttack Lok Sabha seat since 1998.

After joining the BJP, Sidhant Mohapatra said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's double engine government has to be brought in Odisha." In the recent past, several BJD leaders have quit the party for the BJP. Among those who resigned were a close relative of BJD organising secretary PP Das and popular Odia actor Arindam Roy who resigned last week and joined the BJP.

Another BJD senior tribal leader and former minister Balabhadra Majhi alleged that he was neglected and sidelined for the last five years and joined Congress. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) emerged as the dominant party, securing 20 out of the 21 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a single seat.

Odisha has 21 parliamentary constituencies. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) got the maximum number of seats, followed by the BJP and the Congress. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8 seats and the Congress bagged just a lone seat. The Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, which comprise 21 constituencies, are set to take place in four phases. The voting dates have been scheduled for May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

