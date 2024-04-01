Left Menu

White House says, if true, reports of Israel trying to shut down Al Jazeera 'concerning'

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday if reports are true that Israel is trying to shut down the news network Al Jazeera, it would be "concerning." Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revived moves on Monday to shut down Qatari satellite television station Al Jazeera in Israel, saying through his party spokesperson that parliament would be convened in the evening to ratify the necessary law.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 23:29 IST
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revived moves on Monday to shut down Qatari satellite television station Al Jazeera in Israel, saying through his party spokesperson that parliament would be convened in the evening to ratify the necessary law. Israel has previously accused the station of agitating against it among Arab viewers. (Reporting By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

