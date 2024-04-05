Left Menu

'Matter will be settled later': Video of SP's Shivpal Yadav warning voters goes viral

If you vote for us, it is all right, otherwise, the matter will be settled later.In the video, Samajwadi Party SP MLA from Sahaswan Brajesh Yadav and Shivpals son are also seen on the stage along with him.The place where Shivpal made the remarks is not clear in the video.

PTI | Budaun | Updated: 05-04-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 15:29 IST
'Matter will be settled later': Video of SP's Shivpal Yadav warning voters goes viral
  • Country:
  • India

A video featuring SP candidate from Budaun Shivpal Yadav has gone viral on social media in which he can be heard saying ''we will seek everyone's vote. If you vote for us, it is all right, otherwise, the matter will be settled later''.

In the video, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Sahaswan Brajesh Yadav and Shivpal's son are also seen on the stage along with him.

The place where Shivpal made the remarks is not clear in the video. The date when he made the remarks is also not clear.

However, SP MLA Brajesh Yadav, who is seen sharing the stage with Shivpal Yadav, on Friday told PTI, ''The video has been presented after twisting its content. This video is of March 15, and it was when Shivpal Yadav was going towards Gunnaur. He made the statement in the Bilsi assembly constituency of Budaun.'' Meanwhile, Budaun District Magistrate Manoj Kumar said, ''We have traced the video, and information about this video has been sought by the office of the chief electoral Officer of UP. The contents of the video are being probed. Based on the probe report, action will be taken.'' Shivpal Yadav is currently an SP MLA from Jaswantnagar in Etawah district. Budaun will go to the polls in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024