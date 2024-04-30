China to conduct military activities in East China Sea on May 1-9
Military activities will be carried out in a part of the East China Sea from local time 7:00 a.m. on May 1 to 9:00 a.m. on May 9, the Shanghai maritime safety administration said on Tuesday.
Vessels unrelated to the activity are prohibited from entering the area, it said.
