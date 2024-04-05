SAD alone can bring Punjab on road to development: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said that his party alone can bring the state back on the road to development.

He appealed to the Punjabis to compare the work done by the former Akali governments with that of the erstwhile Congress and present Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime.

Badal, who led the party's 'Punjab Bachao Yatra' in Fatehgarh Sahib and Amloh constituencies, said that Punjabis should decide whom they want to vote for in the elections.

''A regional party with a proven track record of speedy development and unique social welfare schemes which cater to all sections of the society or scam ridden Congress and AAP governments which have made life hell for them,'' he said, according to a party statement.

Badal, who began the 'Punjab Bachao Yatra' on February 1 to ''expose the failures'' of the AAP government, highlighted the contribution of the previous SAD governments in the state.

''The SAD is known to fulfill all promises made to the people be it free power for farmers, old age pension scheme, 'atta-dal' scheme or the 'shagun' scheme' all of which were initiated by us,'' Badal said addressing the gatherings during halts in Fatehgarh Sahib and Amloh.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief said the erstwhile Congress government promised a complete loan waiver to the farmers but failed to keep its promise.

He said the present AAP government had promised to eradicate the menace of drugs in weeks but failed.

''Punjab does not need such anti-Punjab governments who take their orders from Delhi,'' he added.

Asserting that Punjabis had seen the alleged conspiracies which were hatched to weaken the state's only regional party, Badal said, ''This is the reason why they are thronging in such large numbers to welcome the Punjab Bachao Yatra.'' He said that Delhi based parties would never stand for or address the core issues of Punjab.

''The SAD on the other hand has taken a principled stand to safeguard the interests of Punjabis at all costs,'' he said.

Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he alleged that the AAP leader ''had not only bankrupted Punjab but had presided over the total collapse of law and order''.

''Despite taking a whopping Rs 1 lakh crore loan in the last two years, the AAP government did not have anything to show in the name of development,'' he said.

''The investment climate had also been destroyed due to the gangster culture and steep rise in extortions,'' he said.

Badal assured the people at various stops during the yatra that once the SAD forms the government in the state it would end ''gangster raj'' as well as the menace of drugs.

