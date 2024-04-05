Left Menu

Jharkhand BJP demands CBI probe into ‘land records’ theft case

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-04-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 19:19 IST
The Jharkhand BJP has called for a CBI probe into the alleged theft of land records from the city's registry office, claiming it occurred as part of a larger conspiracy to conceal a land scam following the filing of a chargesheet by the ED in the case involving former chief minister Hemant Soren.

State BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo made the demand during a press conference, asserting that the theft raises questions about the Champai Soren government.

''It seems to be a part of a big conspiracy to hide the land scam, as the theft took place after the ED filed a chargesheet in the land deal case involving former chief minister Hemant Soren. The theft of land records puts the Champai Soren government in question. So, we demand a CBI inquiry in the matter,'' Shahdeo said.

Shahdeo claimed that the theft took place in the registry office on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Bandhu Tirkey, working president of Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC), also urged for stringent action in the case, highlighting the apparent collusion between land robbers, brokers, and officials.

Suspecting involvement of officers, staff and security guards of the registry office, Tirkey called for their immediate dismissal and a thorough investigation into their assets and connections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

