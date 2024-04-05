Russian air attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kills two, governor says
A Russian air attack on Ukraine's southern city of Zaporizhzhia killed two people and injured six more, the regional governor said.
A nine-year old boy was among the injured, Ivan Fedorov added on the Telegram messenger. It was unclear what was hit but an image posted by the governor showed a cafe with shattered windows.
A series of blasts was reported in the city of Zaporizhzhia on Friday afternoon.
