Russian air attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kills two, governor says

A Russian air attack on Ukraine's southern city of Zaporizhzhia killed two people and injured six more, the regional governor said.

A nine-year old boy was among the injured, Ivan Fedorov added on the Telegram messenger. It was unclear what was hit but an image posted by the governor showed a cafe with shattered windows.

A series of blasts was reported in the city of Zaporizhzhia on Friday afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)