UK's Cameron calls for Israeli reform to ensure aid worker safety
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-04-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 21:01 IST
British foreign minister David Cameron said on Friday that major reform was needed from Israel to ensure the safety of aid workers after the deaths this week of seven humanitarian staff, three of whom were British citizens.
"It's clear major reform of Israel's deconfliction mechanism is badly needed to ensure the safety of aid workers," Cameron said on social media platform X.
