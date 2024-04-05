White House: No plans for US to conduct independent investigation into aid workers' killings
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 21:39 IST
White House national security spokersperson John Kirby said on Friday there are no plans by the United States to conduct an independent investigation into the killings of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers.
Kirby told reporters that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had briefed President Joe Biden in their phone call on Thursday on the general findings of Israel's inquiry into the incident.
