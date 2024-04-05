Mexico grants asylum to former Ecuador VP Glas, requests safe passage to travel
Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 21:57 IST
Mexico has granted asylum to former Ecuadorean Vice President Jorge Glas, who has been holed up in Mexico's embassy in Quito since late last year, Mexico's foreign ministry said on Friday.
Mexico will request Ecuadorean authorities grant Glas safe passage out of the country, the ministry said in a statement.
