Friendly fights only help BJP, confident MVA parties will act responsibly: Jayant Patil

There should be no ''friendly fights'' among allies in the Lok Sabha polls as these will only help the Bharatiya Janata Party, said NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Jayant Patil on Friday.

The NCP (SP), Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), which make up the Maha Vikas Aghadi, are facing issues during seat sharing, giving rise to the possibility of friendly fights.

Addressing a press conference, Patil said his party announced the candidature of Suresh Mhatre from Bhiwandi Lok Sabha seat in Thane district after giving an idea to Shiv Sena (UBT) as well as the Congress, which wanted to contest the seat.

It was necessary to declare the candidate from Bhiwandi as the new symbol 'tutari' (a man with a blowing trumpet), which was allotted to the Sharad Pawar faction following the split in the NCP, has to reach every household, he said.

''Friendly contests should be avoided as it helps the BJP. There is a strong possibility of defeating the BJP in one-to-one fight. I am confident the Shiv Sena and Congress will find a way out (in Sangli),'' he said.

In Sangli, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has declared Chandrahar Patil as its candidate whereas the Congress wanted to give the ticket to Vishal Patil.

''The NCP will act as per what the MVA decides. The MVA has tried to reach an amicable solution as far as possible amid claims and counter claims. I am confident all three parties will act responsibly,'' Patil added.

The candidates for Madha and Satara Lok Sabha seats will be declared soon, said Patil, who is the state unit president of NCP(SP).

