Three nominations rejected for second phase Assam polls

The nomination papers of three out of the 65 candidates were on Friday rejected during scrutiny for the second phase of the Assam polls to five parliamentary constituencies on April 26, an election official said.

The nomination papers of two candidates were rejected in Nagaon and one in Karimganj. However, in Silchar (SC), Darrang-Udalguri and Diphu(ST), all the nominations submitted were found valid. Altogether 65 candidates had filed their nominations on the last day on Thursday. In Nagaon, the nominations of independent candidate Biswajit Bordoloi and Hamar Raj Party's Horen Bhumij were rejected while those of the remaining 13 were found valid. The prominent candidates in Nagaon are sitting Congress MP Prodyut Bordoloi, BJP's Suresh Bora and AIUDF's Aminul Islam. In Karimganj, the nomination of independent candidate Biplab Das was rejected. Of the 24 other candidates whose papers were found valid, the prominent ones include sitting BJP MP Kripanath Malla, Hafez Rashid Choudhury of Congress and AIUDF's Sahibul Alam Choudhury. The papers of sitting BJP MP Dilip Saikia, Congress candidate Madhab Rajbongshi, Bodo Peoples' Front (BPF)'s Durga Das Boro and eight other contestants were found valid in Darrang-Udalguri. In Silchar, the nominations of all eight candidates were found valid. They include state minister Parimal Suklabaidya of BJP, Surya Kanta Sarkar of Congress and Radheyshyam Biswa of Trinamool Congress.

In Diphu (ST), all five nominations were found valid. The key candidates there include Joyram Engleng of Congress, Jotson Bey of Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) and BJP's Amarsing Tisso.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 8.

In the first phase polls on April 19, 35 candidates are in the fray for the Kaziranga, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Lakhimpur constituencies.

In the outgoing Lok Sabha, BJP held nine seats, Congress three, AIUDF and an independent one from the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)