US increases automatic extension of EAD to 540 days
The US has extended the automatic extension period for employment authorisation and EADs from 180 days to 540 days for certain renewal applicants, benefiting Indian technology professionals. Indian Americans have welcomed this move. The extension applies to two categories of EAD applicants and follows a recommendation from Ajay Bhutoria, advisor to President Joe Biden. Bhutoria emphasized the impact of community advocacy in shaping immigrant policies.
The US has increased the automatic extension period for employment authorisation and EADs available to certain categories of renewal applicants from a maximum of 180 days to up to 540 days, a move that would benefit thousands of technology professionals from India.
The move has been welcomed by Indian Americans.
This extension applies to two categories of Employment Authorisation Document (EAD) applicants: those who timely and properly filed their Form I-765 applications on or after October 27, 2023, if the application is still pending on April 8, 2024, and those who timely and properly file their Form I-765 application on or after April 8, 2024, and on or before September 30, 2025.
A recommendation in this regard was first made by Ajay Bhutoria, advisor to President Joe Biden on the White House Asian American and Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Commission.
In a statement, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services department said for individuals who received an up to 540-day automatic extension under the May 2022 temporary final rule, the automatic extension generally will end when their application is approved or denied, or on the end of the up to 540-day period, whichever comes earlier.
Bhutoria said the announcement of USCIS is a testament to the impact of community advocacy and collaborative efforts in shaping policies that directly impact immigrant communities.
This is a significant milestone in addressing the needs and challenges faced by South Asian immigrants in the United States, he said.
