Cong can’t do justice to its members, how will it give ‘nyay’ to public: Dinesh Sharma

BJP Maharashtra election in-charge Dr Dinesh Sharma on Saturday took a potshot at the Congress's manifesto, asking when the party can't do justice to its own members, how it will give 'nyay' to the public.

The former deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh was speaking to reporters here a day after the Congress released its Lok Sabha polls manifesto, titled 'Nyay Patra', promising the right to apprenticeship, legal guarantee for MSP and caste census and making many other assurances. Calling the Congress' 'Nyay Patra' a bunch of lies, Sharma asked, "When Congress can't do justice to its own members, how will it give 'nyay' to the public?" The BJP leader said the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) will struggle to get even one seat in Maharashtra.

The 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state will go to polls in five phases between April 19 and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4. Sharma said there is a Modi wave in Vidarbha and the ruling Mahayuti led by the BJP will win all the seats in this region. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar faction of NCP are the other Mahayuti partners in the state.

Ten seats in the state's Vidarbha region will vote in the fist two phases on April 19 and April 26. Sharma also called Congress an "anti-Ambedkar" party.

Praising the work of Union minister Nitin Gadkari, he expressed confidence in his victory in the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency.

