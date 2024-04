Won't allow BJP's communal politics to take root in Kerala, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the Left will not allow the communal politics of the BJP to take root in the state and will ensure that the saffron party does not win a single seat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the media here, Vijayan said the Left will overcome the challenges posed by the Sangh Parivar to the nation and its people and will work towards ousting them from power. He also attacked the Congress over the CAA issue.

''We are contesting this election with an aim to bring down the BJP from power and that's why we have actively joined the anti-BJP front at the national level. We would like to make one thing clear. The BJP will not only face defeat in all 20 seats, they will even fail to secure the second position in any constituency this time,'' Vijayan said.

He noted that this election will decide the future of the country and there is no point in voting for the Congress party.

''People have understood that there is no point in voting for the Congress party from their experience in the last five years. The Left parties seek votes from the people to uproot the BJP which has been implementing dangerous policies in the country,'' he added.

The CM also attacked the Congress party, saying the grand old party gave space and votes for the BJP but the Left has a history of fighting the communal fascists.

''We don't change our politics for the sake of a few votes,'' Vijayan added.

The Chief Minister criticised the Congress manifesto, saying it failed to address the challenges posed by the communal hindutva politics.

''While the CPI(M) manifesto clearly states its intention to cancel the divisive CAA, the Congress manifesto maintains a conspicuous silence on the matter,'' Vijayan pointed out.

Referring to the CAA rule that allows local priests to issue 'eligibility certificates' to validate the religion of citizenship applicants, he said, ''In Rajasthan, an RSS feeder organization has started distribution of eligibility certificates for citizenship through CAA.'' The veteran Left leader said despite these developments, the Congress does not openly comment on the law. This stance raises questions about the Congress party's attitude towards the Citizenship Amendment Act, he said. Vijayan alleged that the Congress' stand always aligned with that of the Sangh Parivar. Vijayan will be campaigning for the LDF in the Alappuzha constituency where senior CPI(M) leader and sitting MP, A M Arif, is contesting. The Congress has fielded AICC general secretary in charge of Organisation, K C Venugopal whereas the BJP has named Shobha Surendran as its candidate for the seat.

The election for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala will be held on April 26 and the results will be out on June 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)