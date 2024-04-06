Left Menu

Sri Ganesh is Cong candidate for Secunderabad (Cantt) bypoll in T'gana

Updated: 06-04-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 15:23 IST
Sri Ganesh is Cong candidate for Secunderabad (Cantt) bypoll in T'gana
The ruling Congress in Telangana on Saturday announced Narayana Sri Ganesh as its candidate for the bypoll in the Secunderabad Cantonment (SC) constituency scheduled to be held on May 13.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal issued a media release in this regard.

The bypoll is necessitated following the death of sitting BRS MLA G Lasya Nanditha in a road accident here in February this year.

Sri Ganesh had contested against Lasya Nanditha in last year's Assembly polls on a BJP ticket and secured second position.

He joined the Congress recently.

