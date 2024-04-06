Left Menu

YSRCP MLA quits to join Congress

Puthalapattu MLA M S Babu moved over from YSRCP to Congress. Sharmila invited Babu into the party by putting a scarf around him, said a press release from Congress.Meanwhile, Sharmila is continuing her election tour in Kadapa district.

PTI | Kadapa | Updated: 06-04-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 15:58 IST
YSRCP MLA quits to join Congress
  • Country:
  • India

Puthalapattu MLA M S Babu quit the ruling YSRCP on Saturday to join Congress in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila.

Babu, who won the 2019 election on a YSRCP ticket was denied the same for the 2024 polls, which went to M Sunil Kumar for the SC-reserved constituency.

''Big shock for ruling YSRCP in the run-up to polls. Puthalapattu MLA M S Babu moved over from YSRCP to Congress. Sharmila invited Babu into the party by putting a scarf around him,'' said a press release from Congress.

Meanwhile, Sharmila is continuing her election tour in Kadapa district. She visited Ameen Peer dargha in Kadapa town today and offered special prayers.

''YSR (Y S Rajasekhar Reddy) was always against the BJP which sparks conflicts in the name of religion. YSR's son Jagan Mohan Reddy is a slave to BJP,'' said Sharmila at a street corner meeting in the town.

She alleged that the YSRCP chief and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy did not open his mouth when there were riots in Godhra in Gujarat, adding that he made many promises to Muslims but forgot them.

Further, she said that BJP failed to fulfil even a single bifurcation promise and cheated Andhra Pradesh with respect to the special category status.

Sharmila, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Kadapa constituency, taking on her cousin and YSRCP candidate Y S Avinash Reddy, promised that she will be available to the people of the district and perform like her father Rajasekhar Reddy.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes is slated for June 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024