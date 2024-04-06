Left Menu

PM's leadership, strength of booth-level workers will ensure 400-plus seats: BJP's Laxmikant Bajpai

BJP's national vice-president Laxmikant Bajpai believes PM Narendra Modi's leadership and booth-level workers will secure 400+ seats in Lok Sabha elections. Jharkhand workers are gearing up for victory in all 14 seats. Bajpai dismissed concerns over candidate selection and assured the strength of PM Modi's leadership will lead to success.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 06-04-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 18:45 IST
PM's leadership, strength of booth-level workers will ensure 400-plus seats: BJP's Laxmikant Bajpai
The leadership of PM Narendra Modi and the strength of BJP's booth-level workers will help it to bag 400-plus seats in the Lok Sabha elections, the party's national vice-president Laxmikant Bajpai claimed on Saturday.

Bajpai, the BJP's in-charge for Jharkhand, said the booth-level workers of the party in Jharkhand would be ready in the next three days to ensure victory in all 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

He said the party was not lagging in any aspect as far as poll preparation was concerned, and BJP would achieve its target because of PM Modi's charismatic leadership and the strength of booth-level workers.

Bajpai was in Jamshedpur to take part in the foundation day celebrations of the BJP.

Asked about the ''displeasure'' within the party over the selection of candidates in some seats, he claimed that it was the handiwork of some political forces that were spreading misinformation.

On JMM leader Kalpana Soren's allegation that her husband, ex-CM Hemant Soren, was implicated in a false case, he said she was like his sister and the opposition levels such allegations before elections.

''If you are involved in corruption, you will have to go to jail but do not bring the Adivasi community in it as they are very honest,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

