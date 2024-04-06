PM Modi has confidence in strength of BJP cadre: Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the target of winning more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls as he is confident of the strength of the BJP's dedicated cadre.

Dhami was speaking at a programme organised at the BJP's state office here on the occasion of the party's foundation day.

''The target of winning more than 400 seats has been set by the prime minister as he is confident about your strength,'' he said.

''Your hard work and dedication have made the BJP the world's largest political party,'' Dhami added.

He asked party workers to take the pledge to push the BJP to an even bigger victory this time than in 2014 and 2019.

''We have to win all five Lok Sabha seats once again with even bigger margins to contribute our bit to Modiji's third term as prime minister,'' Dhami said.

The chief minister also released a special edition of the party's magazine ''Dev Kamal'' on the occasion.

State BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, Rajya Sabha member Naresh Bansal, Uttarakhand BJP general secretary (organisation) Ajeya Kumar and Cabinet minister Premchand Agarwal were also with him.

