INDIA bloc leaders meet in MP, resolve to fight BJP's divisive ideology

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-04-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 19:52 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders of the Congress-led INDIA bloc met in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday and resolved to fight the BJP's fascist policies aggressively.

A leader of the alliance said all parties expressed their commitment to remain united even after the polls to fight the ideology bent on dividing society.

MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari, MP Samajwadi Party president Manoj Yadav and national spokesman Yash Bhartiya, state AAP president Rani Agrawal, Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary Jaswinder Singh, Pramod Pradhan, Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary Shailendra Shaili, Satyam Pandey, state NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) president Raju Bhatnagar, MP RJD president Monu Yadav took part.

''In the two-hour meeting, leaders agreed to form district level coordination committees to fight the BJP. Patwari asked state Congress vice president Rajiv Singh to take a call on forming these committees. Patwari also asked his media advisor KK Mishra to act as a bridge between INDIA constituents and other like minded organisations,'' the leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

