Why is EC silent on Bengal govt's request to rebuild houses in storm-ravaged areas: TMC

The ruling Trinamool Congress on Saturday wondered why the Election Commission (EC) was silent on the West Bengal government's request to accord permission to rebuild houses ravaged by the recent storm in Jalpaiguri.

TMC leader and state minister Bratya Basu told reporters that the EC was yet to respond to the state government's application for permission to rebuild around 5,000 houses ravaged by storm in the northern part of West Bengal.

''Since elections have been announced, the state government has sought the EC's permission to rebuild 5,000 houses in north Bengal. But why the EC is silent in this regard?'' he questioned.

''We feel the EC has not got clearance from the BJP so far in this regard,'' he alleged.

''I hope some announcement will be made by the Prime Minister when he visits Jalpaiguri tomorrow. But I urge people not to fall prey to any promises made by him,'' he said.

Prime Minister Modi will address a public rally in Jalpaiguri on Sunday.

On Friday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that her efforts to provide compensation to the affected people of Jalpaiguri did not fructify since ''BJP had moved the EC against it''.

At least five people were killed and scores were injured in the storm that hit north Bengal on Sunday.

