Left Menu

Why is EC silent on Bengal govt's request to rebuild houses in storm-ravaged areas: TMC

But why the EC is silent in this regard he questioned.We feel the EC has not got clearance from the BJP so far in this regard, he alleged.I hope some announcement will be made by the Prime Minister when he visits Jalpaiguri tomorrow.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 20:16 IST
Why is EC silent on Bengal govt's request to rebuild houses in storm-ravaged areas: TMC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling Trinamool Congress on Saturday wondered why the Election Commission (EC) was silent on the West Bengal government's request to accord permission to rebuild houses ravaged by the recent storm in Jalpaiguri.

TMC leader and state minister Bratya Basu told reporters that the EC was yet to respond to the state government's application for permission to rebuild around 5,000 houses ravaged by storm in the northern part of West Bengal.

''Since elections have been announced, the state government has sought the EC's permission to rebuild 5,000 houses in north Bengal. But why the EC is silent in this regard?'' he questioned.

''We feel the EC has not got clearance from the BJP so far in this regard,'' he alleged.

''I hope some announcement will be made by the Prime Minister when he visits Jalpaiguri tomorrow. But I urge people not to fall prey to any promises made by him,'' he said.

Prime Minister Modi will address a public rally in Jalpaiguri on Sunday.

On Friday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that her efforts to provide compensation to the affected people of Jalpaiguri did not fructify since ''BJP had moved the EC against it''.

At least five people were killed and scores were injured in the storm that hit north Bengal on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024