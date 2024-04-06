Disrespect to `bhagwa' will not be tolerated: MP CM Yadav in Kawardha

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said disrespect to ''bhagwa'' (colour saffron) will not be tolerated in the country. Speaking at a campaign rally in Kawardha, headquarters of Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district which had witnessed communal clashes in 2021, he hit out at the previous Congress government in the state over corruption and politics of appeasement.

The rally was held in the support of the BJP's candidate Santosh Pandey from Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat. The Congress has fielded former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel from the constituency.

Referring to the alleged incident of removal of religious flags from a road in Kawardha in 2021 that led to a communal clash, Yadav said, ''There is no hatred against any religion (in India), but disrespect to our religion and `bhagwa' is not acceptable. Whether we are in power or not, we will never let the country's self-respect get tarnished.'' Saffron colour is traditionally associated with Hinduism. Yadav also congratulated local BJP leaders, saying that despite going to jail (following the 2021 incidents) they continued to fight for the honour of `bhagwa'. Not even the British, Mughals, Khilji, Pathans and other invaders could harm the saffron flag, he said. Referring to the murder of 'gau sevak' (cow shelter worker) Sadhram Yadav earlier this year in Kawardha, Yadav said the culprits would have to pay the price.

''Those who murdered the protector of 'gau vansh' (cow) should remember Gopal Krishna (lord Krishna) and his `sudarshan chakra','' the Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

''They have touched our 'gau bhakt'. They have to pay the price for it. Who was behind it? There is no need to say whose hand is behind it because their election symbol is 'hand','' he further said, apparently referring to Congress.

Slamming the previous Baghel-led Congress government, Yadav said Congress not only committed scams in coal, sand, cow dung and rice, but Baghel also destroyed his own party between 2018 to 2023.

In Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Congress was completely routed in assembly elections, the BJP leader said. Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre, Yadav said today India eliminates its enemies by entering their territory. ''India carried out surgical and air strikes by entering Pakistan twice, and when (wing commander) Abhinandan Varthaman was caught in Pakistan (in 2019) , Modi told Pakistan that if our soldier got even a scratch on his body, it will be the last night of Pakistan and it will not see the sun the next morning. Modi follows the policy of friendship with friends and enmity with enemies,'' he added.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, candidate Pandey and other leaders were also present at the rally. The Rajnandgaon constituency will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.

