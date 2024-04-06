CPI releases Lok Sabha election manifesto, promises to scrap CAA

The Communist Party of India (CPI) released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, promising to scrap the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs, and enhance the daily wage under MGNREGA to Rs 700.

The Left party called for the defeat of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to save secular democracy.

It said the 10-year BJP rule has proven to be a disaster for the country.

If elected to power, the CPI promised to scrap the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations, conduct a caste census, introduce taxation measures such as wealth tax and inheritance tax, increase corporate tax, introduce reservation in the private sector, and raise the daily wage under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Rs 700.

''General elections for the 18th Lok Sabha are going to be very crucial and critical for our secular democratic republic, its future and to our constitutional ethos,'' the CPI manifesto stated.

After releasing the manifesto, CPI general secretary D Raja said, ''The elections are very critical for the country and its future. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's rule has been disastrous for the country.'' ''The Constitution is under attack. BJP being the political army of RSS is trying to change the Constitution and ultimately replace it,'' he alleged.

While calling for the BJP's defeat, Raja said the CPI would play its role by raising people's issues when the opposition government comes to power.

The CPI is part of the opposition's INDIA bloc.

The Left party also said that it aims to bring central investigative agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the purview of Parliament, and added that it will ''intensify its struggle for the abolition of Governor's Office to strengthen federalism by removing Union's interference.'' ''Elected governments in states should be empowered to take major policy decisions...,'' the manifesto stated.

The CPI said it will continue to fight politically and legally to remove the ''arbitrary'' cap of 50 per cent on reservations for SCS, STs and OBCs, and implement women's reservation immediately by removing the clause relating to delimitation and census.

The party promised to increase the available work days under the MGNREGA to 200 in a calendar year as well as introduce an Urban Employment Guarantee Act and social security for gig workers.

Raja added that the CPI is likely to fight between 25 and 30 seats in the upcoming polls.

The CPI will continue its struggle for full statehood to Puducherry and the NCT of Delhi. Complete statehood must be restored to Jammu and Kashmir, along with special status and assembly elections.

The manifesto also called for finding a lasting political solution for the Manipur issue.

The party also called for comprehensive electoral reforms, including state funding of elections, and removing executive interference in the appointments of the CEC and the EC to ensure the independence of the Election Commission of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)