Those who do not get tickets will be rehabilitated, CM Shinde assures party colleagues

With the Shiv Sena led by him dropping two sitting MPs, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said those who do not get tickets for the Lok Sabha polls ''will not be abandoned.'' The party has denied tickets to Yavatmal Washim MP Bhavana Gawli and Hingoli MP Hemant Patil, and is likely to replace Mumbai North-West MP Gajanan Kirtikar too.

''There are some equations, there is elective merit (which plays a role in candidate selection). Those who have not been nominated will be respected, rehabilitated. Due respect will be given to them. They will not be abandoned,'' Shinde said at a party function here.

