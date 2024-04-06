Left Menu

Those who do not get tickets will be rehabilitated, CM Shinde assures party colleagues

With the Shiv Sena led by him dropping two sitting MPs, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said those who do not get tickets for the Lok Sabha polls will not be abandoned. The party has denied tickets to Yavatmal Washim MP Bhavana Gawli and Hingoli MP Hemant Patil, and is likely to replace Mumbai North-West MP Gajanan Kirtikar too.There are some equations, there is elective merit which plays a role in candidate selection. Due respect will be given to them.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 22:52 IST
Those who do not get tickets will be rehabilitated, CM Shinde assures party colleagues
  • Country:
  • India

With the Shiv Sena led by him dropping two sitting MPs, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said those who do not get tickets for the Lok Sabha polls ''will not be abandoned.'' The party has denied tickets to Yavatmal Washim MP Bhavana Gawli and Hingoli MP Hemant Patil, and is likely to replace Mumbai North-West MP Gajanan Kirtikar too.

''There are some equations, there is elective merit (which plays a role in candidate selection). Those who have not been nominated will be respected, rehabilitated. Due respect will be given to them. They will not be abandoned,'' Shinde said at a party function here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Judge slashes Bayer $1.56 billion Roundup verdict to $611 million and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chronic metabolic diseases

AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chr...

 India
3
"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM S...

 India
4
Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) Enough to Skyrocket Your Portfolio in 2024

Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) E...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024