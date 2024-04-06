Left Menu

Lok Sabha elections: Modi to lead roadshow in Jabalpur on Sunday

Chhindwara, the only seat the Congress could win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections out of 29 in Madhya Pradesh, also falls under this region.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-04-2024 02:47 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 23:26 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off the BJP's campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday when he will lead a roadshow in Jabalpur constituency. He will address a rally in Balaghat on Tuesday, party leaders said on Saturday.

The roadshow along the 1.2-km route will start from Shaheed Bhagat Singh crossing on Sunday evening and culminate at Adi Shankaracharya crossing in Gorakhpur locality of Jabalpur, BJP city president Prabhat Sahu told PTI.

Tribal troupes will perform the traditional dance during the roadshow, another leader said.

This will be the first visit of the prime minister to Madhya Pradesh after the model code of conduct kicked in.

Special arrangements have been made to shower flowers upon Modi when his roadshow crosses the Gorakhpur market area, he added.

''It will be a historic roadshow that will set the milestone,'' MP minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is overseeing the arrangements, told reporters in Jabalpur.

''We are marching ahead to cross the 400-seat mark in the Lok Sabha elections,'' he said.

After two days, Modiji will address a public meeting in Balaghat (on Tuesday), district president Ram Kishore Kavre said.

Both Balaghat and Jabalpur constituencies fall under the Mahakoshal region of Madhya Pradesh which has considerable tribal votes. Chhindwara, the only seat the Congress could win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections out of 29 in Madhya Pradesh, also falls under this region. These constituencies go to polls on April 19.

Balaghat is expected to see a triangular fight between BJP's candidate Bharti Pardhi, Congress' Samrat Saraswat and BSP nominee Kankar Munjare.

In Jabalpur, BJP nominee Ashish Dubey is pitted against Congress' Dinesh Yadav.

The BJP is desperately trying to wrest the Chhindwara seat, the bastion of Congress veteran Kamal Nath, in the elections.

