AAP workers observe fast in Jammu to protest Kejriwal’s arrest

Dozens of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Sunday observed a day-long fast here in protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister the party's convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

The protest was staged at a park in posh Gandhi Nagar area of the city with participants accusing the BJP of framing Kejriwal in a "false case" ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

"We have assembled here as part of the worldwide protest against the arrest of a sitting chief minister in a fabricated case at the behest of the ruling BJP. The protest is not only happening in India but outside the country to seek his immediate release," spokesperson of the J&K unit of AAP Nirmal Mahna said.

She alleged that the BJP is deliberately targeting AAP, which has grown into a national party within a decade under the leadership of Kejriwal and the BJP considers it as a threat.

"The central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate are working like puppets in the hands of the BJP. There is not a single proof against AAP leaders who are in jail because there was no money trail, as evident with the release of party MP Sanjay Singh," she said.

She said democracy and the Constitution is in danger under the BJP rule and "we are together to convey that dictatorship is not acceptable to the people of the country." Senior AAP leader Agya Kour said they believe in the 'victory of truth' at the end as the BJP stands ''exposed'' before the people of the country.

"What is happening in the country in the name of fighting corruption? Anyone who joins BJP is freed of all past charges but those who are standing against BJP's misrule are dubbed as anti-national and corrupt," she said, accusing the BJP of following 'divide and rule' and 'raid and rule' policy to remain in power.

