"India knows how to protect its citizens, borders": Yogi invokes The Guardian report again in Rajasthan rally

Invoking a report again in the leading British daily, The Guardian, citing Pakistani intelligence sources to claim that RA&W bumped off wanted terrorists across the border, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday the country was capable and equipped to deal with all internal and external security threats, while ensuring the safety of all citizens. Addressing a rally at Rajasthan's Bharatpur, ahead of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections, CM Yogi said, "We don't know how credible The Guardian report is, but the new India knows how to protect its citizens and international borders. In 1952, the Congress inflicted a deep wound on the country's heart by extending certain constitutional privileges to (the erstwhile state of) Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah corrected the historic blunder by abrogating Article 370, as it put an end to terrorism in J-K forever."

"Now, no one can shelter terrorists and Naxals in the country without fearing the consequences. The Guardian report has brought to the fore how our external security threats are being neutralised on foreign soil. However, it was the Congress that treated terrorists to biryani when they were in power," he added. Further hitting out at the Congress for allegedly turning a blind eye to the country's security threats, the UP CM said, "The Congress starved the poor and treated the terrorists to biryani. PM Modi has been giving free ration to 80 crore people for the last 4 years and will continue to do so in the next 5 years."

Urging voters to shower their electoral blessings on BJP's Bharatpur candidate, Ramswaroop Koli, Yogi said, "We should follow in the footsteps of PM Modi, who says he works for the entire 140 crore people of the country. He says if the country progresses, people, across religion, caste and creed, will benefit. We should hear the slogan that's riging out loud and clear in the far corners of the country--'Phit ek baar, Modi sarkar'." Earlier, Prime Minister Modi has addressed a rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer, calling the Congress a party of "dynasts and the corrupt".

Rajasthan will go to the polls in two phases, on April 19 and April 26. Polling for 12 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the first phase on April 19, while the remaining 13 seats will be polled in the second phase on April 26. The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country is scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

