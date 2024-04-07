Left Menu

Cong names candidates for Bangaon, Uluberia, Ghatal seats in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 17:14 IST
The Congress on Sunday announced its candidates for three parliamentary constituencies of Bangaon, Uluberia and Ghatal in West Bengal, the party said in a release.

The party also named its candidate for the by-election to Bhagabangola assembly constituency in Murshidabad district.

The party named Pradip Biswas for Bangaon seat, Azahar Mollick for Uluberia and Papiya Chakraborty for Ghatal. Polling in Bangaon and Uluberia is scheduled in the fifth phase on May 20, while electors in Ghatal will exercise their franchise on May 25.

With Sunday's announcement, the Congress named candidates for 13 parliamentary seats in West Bengal.

The party named Anju Begum as its candidate for the bypoll in Bhagabangola assembly seat, where polling is scheduled on May 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

