PM Modi's guarantee is 24-carat pure gold: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee as 24-carat pure gold and said there is distrust among people about the guarantees of the Congress.

He said Prime Minister Modi delivers whatever he says and people of the country are its witness.

''PM Modi's guarantee is 24-carat pure gold whereas there is a distrust among people about the guarantees of the Congress,'' Singh told reporters at a press conference here.

The Lok Sabha elections are due in the state on April 19 and 26.

He said that people do not trust the Congress' guarantees because they made big promises but could not deliver them.

The senior BJP leader said the speed with which work is being done makes every person feel that the country's future is bright. If there is any credible political party which has no difference between its words and deeds, then it is the BJP, he added.

''Not only in India but abroad, there is no question mark on the credibility of the government. The commitments made in the manifesto were fulfilled in letter and spirit, whether it was Ram Mandir or the Citizenship Act or Triple Talaq or abrogation of Article 370,'' he said.

Singh said the 10 years of BJP rule at the Centre have proved to be golden from socio-economic, political, strategic, constitutional and cultural point of view.

There is a positive sentiment in the country about India's success which was seen never before. Fiscal deficit has reduced, exports are increasing, investment is on the rise, inflation is being controlled, opportunities have also increased and income has increased, he added.

Singh said the NITI Aayog has said that after several financial forums 2014, 25 crore people have come out of the poverty line and there has been a record reduction in the NPA of the bank.

Targeting the Congress, he said it is the same party which could not provide bullet proof jackets, helmets and other essential materials that were required and is making such promises today in its manifesto.

Elaborating about the defence challenges, the minister said there are many challenges from the defence point of view, including cyber war and unconventional warfare.

''It is important that India be prepared for all this and we will work from this perspective. If India is strengthening from a defence point of view, it is not for attacking any country in the world but for its own security,'' Singh said.

''India's history has been that the nation has neither attacked any country in the world nor taken an inch of land. This has been the character of India,'' he added.

He said India wants to maintain good relations with all its neighbouring countries and is also of the view that they will respond in the same manner.

Stating that he had recently asked people how it feels to have elections again and again, Singh said people want that election should not happen again and again. He said that a a committee was formed under the vision of Prime Minister Modi and former President Ramnath Kovind to study 'One Nation, One Election'.

The committee has given the report to the President and people are happily supporting it, he added.

On the Agniveer scheme for recruiting youths in the defence forces, Singh said it is our responsibility to take responsibility for the future of Agniveers.

''I am saying with certainty that no one's future will be played with. Agniveer joins at the age of 18, after passing high school, when he leaves after four years, he will get a certificate, there will be training, there will also be skill development,'' he added.

Talking about the scope of review of the Agniveer scheme, Singh said it is a successful step.

''Whatever be the system, we will feel that there is scope for improvement in every system, if there is any need then we will do it. But the future of the army personnel is secure,'' he said.

