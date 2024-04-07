LS polls: In Noida, BJP's UP Bhupendra Chaudhary chief stresses on door-to-door campaign

BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Sunday exhorted party workers in Gautam Buddh Nagar to reach out to every home and inform voters about the achievements of the government in view of upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Chuadhary said this while addressing a booth-level conference of the party at Chitehra village in the Dadri area, organised to shore up support for BJP candidate Mahesh Sharma.

Gautam Buddh Nagar goes to polls on April 26 and has over 26 lakh registered voters.

''Every worker, booth in-charge, should form teams and join the door-to-door campaign and reach out to every home. Highlight the achievements of the government and how the respect of the country has increased in foreign countries under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' Chaudhary told party workers, according to a statement.

''Our party has a nationalist ideology, our ideology came in 1925 and it got momentum in 1950 and our resolutions are for the national interest, removal of Article 370, construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Today, Article 370 has been removed, a grand temple for Lord Ram has been made in Ayodhya. All this has been possible due to the power of public vote,'' the BJP state president said.

He also stressed upon party workers to inform voters about welfare schemes being taken to the last person (antyoday) and development taking place in every sector in the country, according to the statement.

The booth-level conference was also attended by BJP's western Uttar Pradesh chief Satyendra Sisodia, Gautam Buddh Nagar unit president Gajendra Mavi and Mahesh Sharma.

''All party workers should campaign at the booths as time is less and the constituency is large. If BJP candidate Mahesh Sharma is not able to reach out to people, then party workers should contact each booth, go on a door-to-door campaign to achieve a big, historic victory from Gautam Buddh Nagar,'' Sisodia said.

